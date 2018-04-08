MKMVA distances itself from shooting incident outside Mama Winnie’s home

It’s alleged that a group of former members of the MKMVA are responsible for the gunshots heard on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it’s concerned about the reports of gunshots fired into the air outside the home of Winnie Madikezela-Mandela.

It’s alleged that a group of former members of the MKMVA are responsible for the gunshots heard on Friday night.

The association says such behaviour is not revolutionary and has distanced itself and all its members from it.

It says it will support the police investigations into the incident, adding that those who are responsible should be arrested and face the full might of the law.

Mkmva spokesperson Carl Niehaus Said: “Any so-called shooting into the air in a civilian or populated area is entirely unacceptable and is also very dangerous because it can lead loss of a human life and serious injuries. We’ve made a clear call and instructions to our members not to participate in any indiscipline actions while mourning Mam’ Winnie Mandela.”