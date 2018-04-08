MKMVA distances itself from shooting incident outside Mama Winnie’s home
It’s alleged that a group of former members of the MKMVA are responsible for the gunshots heard on Friday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it’s concerned about the reports of gunshots fired into the air outside the home of Winnie Madikezela-Mandela.
It’s alleged that a group of former members of the MKMVA are responsible for the gunshots heard on Friday night.
The association says such behaviour is not revolutionary and has distanced itself and all its members from it.
It says it will support the police investigations into the incident, adding that those who are responsible should be arrested and face the full might of the law.
Mkmva spokesperson Carl Niehaus Said: “Any so-called shooting into the air in a civilian or populated area is entirely unacceptable and is also very dangerous because it can lead loss of a human life and serious injuries. We’ve made a clear call and instructions to our members not to participate in any indiscipline actions while mourning Mam’ Winnie Mandela.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.