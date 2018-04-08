Mark Lamberti to ‘return’ fees paid to him by Eskom
In his resignation letter, former Eskom director Mark Lamberti tries to fight back and defend his decision, maintaining he is innocent.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom director Mark Lamberti says he will be repaying the utility for any money he received since his appointment early in 2018.
Lamberti was appointed to the parastatal’s new board, with President Cyril Ramaphosa hoping the new directors will help restore Eskom’s reputation and turn around its financial books.
He resigned on Friday after the High Court in Pretoria found him guilty on charges relating to calling a colleague a female employment equity candidate.
Lamberti says he will return the fees paid to him because most of the Eskom board’s work to date has been preliminary.
In his resignation letter, Lamberti tries to fight back and defend his decision, maintaining he is innocent but that he resigns in the interests of Eskom and the country.
He says the criticism against him - which he believes is unfounded - is vitriolic defamation.
Last week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Ramaphosa to remove him from the Eskom board.
The department has accepted his resignation.
