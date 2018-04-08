Popular Topics
Maimane re-elected as DA leader

Mmusi Maimane has been re-elected as leader of the Democratic Alliance.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane at the party's Congress on Saturday 7 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane at the party's Congress on Saturday 7 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Clement Manyathela 52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane has been re-elected as leader of the Democratic Alliance at the party's elective congress on Sunday.

Athol Trollip has been re-elected as federal chair while James Selfe has been elected as the federal council chair.

James Selfe returns as federal council chair while Michael Waters, Ivan Meyer and Refiloe Ntsekhe are the three deputy federal chairpersons.

Dion George has been elected as the federal finance chair.

The party has held its elective congress in Pretoria this weekend where it also made changes to its policies and constitution.

As expected Maimane, who was nominated unopposed, will lead the DA for another three years and into the most important elections for the party next year.

“Democrats 2019 is going to be a significant election. It’s probably going to be the most important election we’ve ever had as a party.”

Trollip has been re-elected federal chair, he was up against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

