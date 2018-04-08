Maimane re-elected as DA leader

Mmusi Maimane has been re-elected as leader of the Democratic Alliance.

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane has been re-elected as leader of the Democratic Alliance at the party's elective congress on Sunday.

Athol Trollip has been re-elected as federal chair while James Selfe has been elected as the federal council chair.

James Selfe returns as federal council chair while Michael Waters, Ivan Meyer and Refiloe Ntsekhe are the three deputy federal chairpersons.

Dion George has been elected as the federal finance chair.

The party has held its elective congress in Pretoria this weekend where it also made changes to its policies and constitution.

As expected Maimane, who was nominated unopposed, will lead the DA for another three years and into the most important elections for the party next year.

“Democrats 2019 is going to be a significant election. It’s probably going to be the most important election we’ve ever had as a party.”

Trollip has been re-elected federal chair, he was up against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

#DACongress The new leadership of the DA celebrates after Mmusi Maimane is re-elected leader. ML pic.twitter.com/uj5wVdL9Jh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2018

JUST IN : #DACongress2018 Mmusi Maimane re elected leader, Athol Trollip as Federal Chair and James Selfe as Federal Council Chair. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2018

#DACongress2018 Michael Waters, Ivan Mayor and Refilwe Ntsekhe are the three deputy Federal chairpersons. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2018