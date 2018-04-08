Maimane calls for confidence in new DA leadership

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was re-elected to his position, together with the party’s federal chair Athol Trollip and Federal Council chair James Selfe.

PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on the party’s members to have confidence in the newly elected DA leadership, saying it will guide the organisation to the most important elections next year.

The official opposition has concluded its two-day congress on Sunday which was taking part in Pretoria.

Maimane has described the not so new leadership of the DA as the representation of the future of South Africa.

He says the priority for the party’s leadership is to ensure victory in next year’s elections.

He says the party will continue to push for the removal of the ANC from power.

This Congress has also resolved on key constitutional amendments, including the inclusion of a diversity clause and another recalling the party’s public office bearers if they are found to have contravened party policies or brought it into disrepute.