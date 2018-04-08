Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 7 April are as follows:

Lotto: 03, 10, 11, 13, 28, 35 Bonus: 16

And winning lotto plus numbers are:

Lotto Plus1: 01, 02, 20, 28, 44, 47 Bonus: 13

Lotto Plus2: 02, 07, 37, 40, 48, 49 Bonus: 34

WATCH Lotto, Lotto Plus1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws - 7 April 2018

For more details visit the National Lottery website.