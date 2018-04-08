Limpopo police launch manhunt after traffic officer shot in hijacking
It's understood the officer was on duty when he stopped the vehicle driven by the criminals earlier on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - A traffic officer has been seriously injured after he was hijacked and shot near Thohoyandou.
It's understood the officer was on duty when he stopped the vehicle driven by the criminals earlier on Sunday.
Police say the occupants forced him into the car at gunpoint and drove towards a plantation where they stripped him of his clothes and shot him before fleeing the scene.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the officer's car was found abandoned.
“The police in Thohoyandou have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects who hijacked an on-duty traffic officer this morning.”
