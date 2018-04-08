Limpopo child rapist sentenced to life in jail

The man appeared in the Thohoyandou Regional Court on Friday for the rape of his 11-year-old niece.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Police Commission Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the sentencing of a child rapist, who will spend life in jail.

It’s understood the incident took place in 2016 when the girl was getting ready for school.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says Ledwaba is pleased with the outcome of the case.

“Ledwaba has applauded the Thohoyandou cluster on a job well done.”