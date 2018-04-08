Le Clos grabs freestyle silver for Team SA

Chad le Clos won his third medal of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Chad le Clos picked up his third medal of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday when he placed second in the Men's 100m Freestyle final.

The South African star was pipped to the gold medal by Scotland's Duncan Scott in a closely fought race. Scott touched the wall in a time of 48.02 seconds, with Le Clos finishing in 48.15 seconds. Australia's Kyle Chalmers picked up the bronze medal.

On Saturday, Le Clos set a new Commonwealth Games record in the 200m Butterfly final on his way to a gold medal finish in the event. He won the final in a time of 1 minute 54 seconds, lowering the mark of 1 minute 55.07 seconds that he set at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Earlier in the week, the South African won gold in the Men's 50m Butterfly event.

Team South Africa's overall medal tally now stands at nine - four gold, one silver and four bronze.