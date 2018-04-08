Popular Topics
Goodwood Correctional Facility on lockdown after 2 wardens stabbed

It's understood the wardens were attacked on Sunday morning when they opened the cells for prisoners to get breakfast.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Goodwood Correctional Facility is on lockdown after the stabbing of two wardens.

It's understood the wardens were attacked on Sunday morning when they opened the cells for prisoners to get breakfast.

Correctional services department spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said: "One of them was stabbed very critically, on the chest, several times and when the second prison warden tried to come to his rescue, he was also attacked."

Xako says it's believed the attack was part of a gang ritual.

"Apparently, there was a prisoner that was transferred from St Albans in Port Elizabeth to Goodwood prison. When he arrived, he told the other prisoners that he was a general in terms of the prison gang language so they told him he has to prove himself so they usually do this by stabbing."

The wardens were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

They are currently recuperating at home.

The South African Police Service is still on the scene to help with the search and confiscation of any dangerous weapons.

