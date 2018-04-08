Goodwood Correctional Facility on lockdown after 2 wardens stabbed

-
Trollip says top priority to implement new constitutional changesPolitics
-
Numsa condemns prosecution of Brazil’s Lula da SilvaWorld
-
Goodwood Correctional Facility on lockdown after 2 wardens stabbedLocal
-
Solidarity concerned SAA management, financial models unsustainableBusiness
-
Muenster attacker was lone German with mental health problems – ministerWorld
-
Limpopo police launch manhunt after traffic officer shot in hijackingLocal
-
Solidarity concerned SAA management, financial models unsustainableBusiness
-
Limpopo police launch manhunt after traffic officer shot in hijackingLocal
-
Maimane calls for confidence in new DA leadershipPolitics
-
Bodies of 2 people found in torched car identifiedLocal
-
De Lille says will wait & see whether new DA clause will be used against herPolitics
-
WC police arrest 18 people for drunk drivingLocal
-
Man City must move past United defeat quickly - DaniloSport
-
Le Clos grabs freestyle silver for Team SASport
-
Clarke offers to help Australia after tampering bansSport
-
Messi bags hat-trick as Barca equal La Liga unbeaten recordSport
-
Reed moves three clear at Masters as McIlroy lurksSport
-
Man City denied title by famous United comebackSport
Popular Topics
-
#MeToo casts long shadow over Cosby's sexual assault retrialLifestyle
-
Jared Leto wants more women in the music industryLifestyle
-
Cardi B confirms pregnancy by showing off baby bumpLifestyle
-
Jay Z: Kanye West is like my little brotherLifestyle
-
Russell Crowe ‘divorce’ auction sells millions worth of movie propsLifestyle
-
Trompies prove kwaito is timelessLifestyle
-
Bollywood star Khan gets bail after serving two days in jail for poachingLifestyle
-
John Krasinki says making latest movie was challenge for him and Emily BluntLifestyle
-
Meghan Markle's royal studiesLifestyle
-
Maimane calls for confidence in new DA leadershipPolitics
-
De Lille says will wait & see whether new DA clause will be used against herPolitics
-
Maimane re-elected as DA leaderPolitics
-
DA amends its constitution with ‘Patricia clause’Politics
-
#WinnieMandela ‘being punished with lies for fighting apartheid regime’Politics
-
Voting concluded at #DACongress2018Politics
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Zuma’s trial matters for SA’s constitutional democracyOpinion
-
[OPINION] The role of Sars in Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] The revolutionary who kept the spirit of resistance aliveOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s ‘mother of the nation’ who was never first ladyOpinion
-
[OPINION] To go or not to go, that is the questionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Kids aren’t biased at age 6. And then this happensOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Mark Lamberti to ‘return’ fees paid to him by EskomBusiness
-
At least 59,777 South Africans affected by Facebook data breachLocal
-
Mark Lamberti resigns from Eskom boardBusiness
-
De Beers, Botswana plan to expand Jwaneng diamond mineBusiness
-
Sars says all cryptocurrencies taxableBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on trade war fears, stocks upBusiness
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
Goodwood Correctional Facility on lockdown after 2 wardens stabbed
It's understood the wardens were attacked on Sunday morning when they opened the cells for prisoners to get breakfast.
CAPE TOWN - The Goodwood Correctional Facility is on lockdown after the stabbing of two wardens.
It's understood the wardens were attacked on Sunday morning when they opened the cells for prisoners to get breakfast.
Correctional services department spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said: "One of them was stabbed very critically, on the chest, several times and when the second prison warden tried to come to his rescue, he was also attacked."
Xako says it's believed the attack was part of a gang ritual.
"Apparently, there was a prisoner that was transferred from St Albans in Port Elizabeth to Goodwood prison. When he arrived, he told the other prisoners that he was a general in terms of the prison gang language so they told him he has to prove himself so they usually do this by stabbing."
The wardens were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.
They are currently recuperating at home.
The South African Police Service is still on the scene to help with the search and confiscation of any dangerous weapons.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 201814 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday 6 April 2018one day ago
-
Solidarity concerned SAA management, financial models unsustainableone hour ago
-
Maimane calls for confidence in new DA leadership3 hours ago
-
Bodies of 2 people found in torched car identified3 hours ago
-
De Lille says will wait & see whether new DA clause will be used against her4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.