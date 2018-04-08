De Lille says will wait & see whether new DA clause will be used against her
Under the new clause, if a public representative loses the confidence of his or her caucus, they are required to resign within 48 hours after making representations to the DA federal executive.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she will wait and see whether the Democratic Alliance's (DA) newly instated recall clause will be used against her.
The party has amended its constitution at its federal Congress with the majority voting in favour of the amendment to include the clause.
This means, if a public representative, be it a mayor or president loses the confidence of his or her caucus, they are required to resign within 48 hours after making representations to the DA federal executive.
It's not yet clear whether this recall clause will be applied to de Lille, who's been embroiled in a public clash with the DA since last year.
De Lille says she will wait to see how the new clause will be applied.
“As far as this relates to me I will wait and see when the application of that clause is used to remove me. The clause may not be applied immediately and therefore all the current hearings that I am subjected to will proceed.”
