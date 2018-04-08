#DACongress2018: More than half of voting delegates cast their ballots

DA members are voting for new leaders who will lead the party into the country’s all-important 2019 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG – More than half of the voting delegates at the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal congress have already cast their ballots.

Federal chairperson Athol Trollip was seen posing for the camera with his supporters holding a placard with his name on it hoping he will retain his position.

#DACongress Athol Trollip posing for a photo with his supporters. He’s gunning for the Federal Chair position. pic.twitter.com/MMM1S9IkqJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2018

He is up against Annelie Lotriet and Solly Msimanga, who are also actively campaigning at the entrance of the hall as delegates start arriving.

Leader Mmusi Maimane is standing unopposed, while nine candidates are contesting the three deputy federal chair positions.

Alfred Lees is hoping to stay on as Federal Finance chair but will have to wait and see how many votes his opponent Don George can get.

The polls close at 9am on Sunday.