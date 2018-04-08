DA revises number of deputy federal chairs
Voting has already concluded for new leaders, with party members now angry that the new amendment was made only after they already cast their ballots.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) Congress is in a heated debate after the party decided there will only be two deputy federal chairpersons, instead of three.
Voting has already concluded for new leaders.
However, party members are angry that the new amendment was announced after they had already cast their ballots.
The official opposition is electing its leadership at its national congress in Tshwane.
The DA’s Solly Msimanga stormed on to the stage after delegates voted in favour of only two deputy federal chairs.
Federal chairperson Athol Trollip intervened.
Many are angry that the amendments were made after they earlier voted for three deputies.
