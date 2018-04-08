DA resolves to promote & advance diversity in its own ranks
The party’s constitution will now seek to reject unfair discrimination on any ground while redressing the past discrimination without quotas.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has resolved to include the Diversify clause in its constitution but has rejected quotas and representativity.
The party is holding its congress in Tshwane this weekend, which is expected to elect leaders on Sunday.
The debate around diversity was heated at the DA’s council meeting on the eve of this Congress, with party leaders confirming that the meeting spent five hours debating the issue.
The party’s congress has now resolved that the DA will continue to take active steps to promote and advance diversity in its own ranks.
WATCH: Our values will lead DA to victory - Maimane
It says while it accepts that South Africa is a richly diverse society, it recognises the rights of everyone to be who they want to be, free from the domination of others.
The organisation has also adopted a principle that says the amendment to include diversity must be without recourse to rigid quotas.
#DACongress2018 debating constitutional amendments pic.twitter.com/mpTbmcyuWq— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 7, 2018
#DACongress PHOTOS: DA congress is underway in Tshwane. Leader Mmusi Maimane about to speak to members. Credit: Sthembiso Zulu pic.twitter.com/KGZ17XT1hM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2018
