DA amends its constitution with ‘Patricia clause’

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has amended its constitution with a recall clause also known as the so-called Patricia clause.

The majority of the DA federal congress voted in favour of the amendment.

The clause could pave the way to show Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille the door.

The new clause in the DA’s constitution as adopted means that if the party’s president, premier, mayor or any public representative elected into the executive office in the DA-led government loses confidence in their caucus they are required to resign within 24hours.

This is after the person has been given an opportunity to make representations.

Failing to resign within a day it will lead to the termination of the person’s membership.

The person also first needs to leave the Federal Executive before a vote of no confidence takes place in a caucus.