CT residents planning to oppose proposed tariff hikes
CAPE TOWN - A group of Elsies River residents will meet on Sunday night to air their grievances over the City of Cape Town’s proposed tariff increases.
The city has proposed several hikes, the most notable one being a 26.9% increase in water and sanitation tariffs.
It also wants to introduce a fixed charge for water and sanitation in addition to residents’ normal municipal bill.
Mayco members, who tabled these proposals in March, say the increases are needed if the city is to acquire enough funds for its water augmentation schemes.
The public has until 4 May to comment.
On Sunday night, Elsies River community members and organisations will meet to discuss how they can oppose the proposal.
Elsies River community leader Charmen Gribi said: “I want the people to leave the meeting more educated and knowing that they have the right to challenge the proposal, that they don’t have to just accept it.”
