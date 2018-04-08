Community seeing red over billboards on Bedfordview bridges
Councillor Jill Humphreys says Bedfordview is experiencing issues with billboard companies who continue to place ads on bridges over highways.
JOHANNESBURG - Bedfordview Councillor Jill Humphreys says the area’s community is threatening to boycott products advertised on billboards on bridges due to the laws that such placements contravene.
Humphreys says Bedfordview is experiencing issues with billboard companies who continue to place ads on bridges over highways, despite calls from the community to not do so.
A billboard was re-erected on a suspension bridge in the area on Saturday after it was taken down by Sanral.
Humphreys says many Bedfordview residents are unhappy with the actions of some billboard companies.
“Two boards have been erected on an iconic bridge in Bedfordview and community members are furious.”
