Cape nurses could face disciplinary action over picket

CAPE TOWN - Nurses who took part in a picket in front of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature buildings while they were supposed to be on duty could face disciplinary measures.

A small group of nurses demonstrated on Friday in support of two former Karl Bremer Hospital nurses, who claim they were unfairly dismissed.

The two nurses - who were dismissed more than a year ago - have been unsuccessful in trying to appeal the decision to the Labour Department.

The Western Cape Health Department’s Mark van der Heever says the nurses were dismissed through a fair and thorough process - for refusing to stop wearing gilets while working with patients with open wounds - going against the nurse uniform policy.

He says the nurses who picketed on Friday had a right to do so if it wasn’t during a time when they were supposed to be working.

“During their free time, they can do what they want. If they were supposed to be on duty during that time the department will take the necessary action.”