Cape nurses could face disciplinary action over picket

DA revises number of deputy federal chairsPolitics
CT residents planning to oppose proposed tariff hikesLocal
Victims of Israel-Gaza violence to be laid to restWorld
Cape nurses could face disciplinary action over picketLocal
#WinnieMandela ‘being punished with lies for fighting apartheid regime’Politics
Police still searching for suspects in deadly Nyanga shootingLocal
Ramaphosa urges Balobedu Queenship to focus on educationLocal
Limpopo child rapist sentenced to life in jailLocal
Community seeing red over billboards on Bedfordview bridgesLocal
Suspects sought after Eastern Cape police officer found deadLocal
Messi bags hat-trick as Barca equal La Liga unbeaten recordSport
Reed moves three clear at Masters as McIlroy lurksSport
Man City denied title by famous United comebackSport
Highlands Park guarantee Premiership football next seasonSport
Liverpool hold off late Everton pressure in goalless derbySport
Schoenmaker adds another gold for Team SASport
Jay Z: Kanye West is like my little brotherLifestyle
Russell Crowe ‘divorce’ auction sells millions worth of movie propsLifestyle
Trompies prove kwaito is timelessLifestyle
Bollywood star Khan gets bail after serving two days in jail for poachingLifestyle
John Krasinki says making latest movie was challenge for him and Emily BluntLifestyle
Meghan Markle's royal studiesLifestyle
Ben Affleck surprises terminally ill ‘Batman’ fanLifestyle
#RBMJHB: If Oskido was Batman, Dr Moruti would be RobinLifestyle
Arnold Schwarzenegger to return home after emergency open heart surgeryLifestyle
Voting concluded at #DACongress2018Politics
#DACongress2018: More than half of voting delegates cast their ballotsPolitics
Zuma backers in KZN plotting to oust Ramaphosa - reportPolitics
Ramaphosa: George Nene’s death a loss for SAPolitics
[ANALYSIS] Why Zuma’s trial matters for SA’s constitutional democracyOpinion
[OPINION] The role of Sars in Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’Opinion
[ANALYSIS] The revolutionary who kept the spirit of resistance aliveOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA’s ‘mother of the nation’ who was never first ladyOpinion
[OPINION] To go or not to go, that is the questionOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Kids aren’t biased at age 6. And then this happensOpinion
Cape nurses could face disciplinary action over picket
A small group of nurses demonstrated on Friday in support of two former Karl Bremer Hospital nurses.
CAPE TOWN - Nurses who took part in a picket in front of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature buildings while they were supposed to be on duty could face disciplinary measures.
A small group of nurses demonstrated on Friday in support of two former Karl Bremer Hospital nurses, who claim they were unfairly dismissed.
The two nurses - who were dismissed more than a year ago - have been unsuccessful in trying to appeal the decision to the Labour Department.
The Western Cape Health Department’s Mark van der Heever says the nurses were dismissed through a fair and thorough process - for refusing to stop wearing gilets while working with patients with open wounds - going against the nurse uniform policy.
He says the nurses who picketed on Friday had a right to do so if it wasn’t during a time when they were supposed to be working.
“During their free time, they can do what they want. If they were supposed to be on duty during that time the department will take the necessary action.”
