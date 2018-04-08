Box Office: 'A Quiet Place' sounds off with huge $50 million debut

Paramount Pictures’ thriller directed by John Krasinski soared past estimates to a massive $50.3 million opening in 3,508 theaters.

Paramount Pictures’ thriller directed by John Krasinski soared past estimates to a massive $50.3 million opening in 3,508 theatres. That’s enough to land it the second-highest domestic opening of the year to date behind Black Panther, which opened in February with $202 million.

Since its debut at South by Southwest, A Quiet Place has garnered rave reviews. It currently holds an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a B+ CinemaScore.

“This much bigger than expected debut comes in an era of ongoing popularity for the horror genre that in North America alone last year generated over $1 billion in box office,” Paul Dergarabedian, a media analyst at comScore, said.

At No. 2, Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One made $25 million in 4,234 locations in its second weekend, bringing its total domestic grosses up to $97 million. The Warner Bros.’ film has been a strong contender overseas, where it has made $169 million.

Another weekend release, Blockers, secured third place at the box office. Universal’s raunchy R-rated comedy - directed by Kay Cannon and starring John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz — released in line with projections for an impressive $21.4 million debut in 3,379 theatres. “Blockers” has been another buzzy title from SXSW, earning an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes along with a B CinemaScore.

Meanwhile, the eighth frame of Black Panther landed at No. 4 with $8.8 million in 2,747 locations. Domestically, the Marvel film earned $665.4 million, making it the third-biggest release of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar. Globally, Black Panther has grossed $1.29 billion.

Rounding out the top five is Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions’ I Can Only Imagine. with $8.4 million in 2,894 theatres. The faith-based film has been an impressive force at the box office, making $69 million in four weeks.

Two other newcomers, Chappaquiddick and The Miracle Season premiered slightly above estimates. Entertainment Studios’ Chappaquiddick opened with $5.9 million at 1,560 locations, while LD Entertainment’s The Miracle Season saw $4 million at 1,707 locations.

While the 2018 box office is down 2.1% compared to 2017, this weekend last year is up 35.3%.