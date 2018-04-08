Bodies of 2 people found in torched car identified

It's understood the pair were kidnapped by unknown suspects while driving a Toyota tazz near Makonde village in Limpopo last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say two people found in a torched car in Thohoyandou have been positively identified.

It's understood the pair were kidnapped by unknown suspects while driving a Toyota Tazz near Makonde village last month.

Police say criminals loaded the victims inside the boot of their vehicle and drove away to a secluded area near Matiyani village where they were shot and their bodies set alight inside the vehicle.

The body of a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds which was discovered some meters away from the burnt bodies was also positively identified as Magezi George Baloyi.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the provincial joint task team is still on a massive manhunt for the suspects.

“Following the intensive police investigation including the autopsy and forensic, the two deceased who were found burned inside the car beyond recognition were positively identified. There is no arrest at this stage.”