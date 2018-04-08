Bheki Cele warns residents against randomly shooting in air
This comes after a series of gunshots were heard by people outside the Soweto home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Friday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has reiterated his call urging residents against the practice of randomly shooting in the air and has warned of criminal charges against those who do so.
Briefing the media in Soweto on Saturday, Cele said a former combatant of the African National Congress’ (ANC) Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association was responsible for the shots fired.
He’s described the incident as unacceptable.
“The shooting as we understand it was done by the former combatant of Umkhonto weSizwe. The decision was taken by the ANC to say these kinds of activities must stop during a time of mourning.”
Cele also confirmed that there was no body found in the vicinity.
