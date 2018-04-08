69 people arrested in Tshwane for various offences over weekend
One of the arrests made was of a suspect accused of stealing the car of a man he met online.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane police have arrested 69 people this weekend, including a suspect accused of stealing the car of a man he met online.
It's understood the pair made plans to meet via the web and proceeded to have a night of drinking in Queenstown on Friday.
Police say the man offered to take his new friend home on Saturday morning when the suspect and an accomplice stabbed him with a sharp object and fled with the vehicle.
The police's Daniel Mavimbela says the other suspects arrested over the past two days were caught for various offences.
“The remaining suspects were caught for offences like driving under the influence of alcohol, robbery, burglary, theft, possession of dangerous weapons and malicious damage to property.”
