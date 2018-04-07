‘#WinnieMandela charted a path of success for all SA women’

Businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo says South African women owe a lot to the sacrifices of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - Businesswoman and former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo has paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela saying she charted a path of success for all South African women.

Kumalo joined other women across the country who were dressed in #AllBlackWithADoek in remembrance of the woman otherwise known as the mother of the nation.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday after a kidney failure.

Kumalo says South African women owe a lot to the sacrifices of Madikizela-Mandela.

“Women can be able to stand on the shoulders of others and lift others as they rise. She really symbolises a liberator and a freedom fighter.”

She says clear from how many women responded to the call to wearing black on Friday, Madikizela-Mandela impacted the lives of many.

“When we adorned these doeks today and wear black to say I am Winnie Mandela… and indeed uMam’ hasn’t died but she has multiplied.”

Public figures, politicians and ordinary South Africans have continued sending messages of support and condolences to the Madikizela-Mandela family.

WATCH: Women commemorate Mama Winnie in #AllBlackWithADoek