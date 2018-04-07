Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] DA elective congress

The Democratic Alliance is holding its biggest ever congress in Pretoria.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip addressing delegates at the DA’s elective congress in Pretoria. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip addressing delegates at the DA’s elective congress in Pretoria. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is holding its biggest ever congress in Pretoria.

The Congress is happening in Tshwane, a capital that holds a symbolic message of the DA’s intention of becoming a party of national government.

WATCH: DA Elective Congress in Pretoria

