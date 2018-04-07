Trompies prove kwaito is timeless
Trompies took the stage at the Red Bull Music Festival on Friday night and the crowd at the Republic of 94 couldn't get enough of them.
JOHANNESBURG - With over 20 years in the music industry, Trompies is one of the few groups in South Africa that has stuck together and continued to produce hits.
They took the stage at the Red Bull Music Festival on Friday night and the crowd at the Republic of 94 couldn't get enough of them.
Performing classics such as Malabulabu, Sweety Lavo and Bengim'ngaka, the group says they are honoured for the love they still get from fans.
"It's the persistence, love and passion that we put into our work and just giving the people what they want," Jairus "Jakarumba" Nkwe says.
Although Trompies now perform without DJ Mahoota, who they say still joins them in studio, they still have the kwaito swag and dance moves that have contributed to keeping them together.
"We didn't get into the industry thinking it's a shortcut to success. We actually went to school and studied music and we understand the purpose of being musicians," Emmanuel "Mjokes" Matsane says.
He adds: "What really made us to be what we are is honesty and trust in each other. We're equals."
Trompies says they will be working on another album which they hope to release later this year.
The last instalment was Respect Toasted Gona' Ganati released in 2015.
Fans can still catch the Saturday and Sunday events of the festival at the Fox Junction and at the Zone 6 in Deipkloof respectively.
It’s Trompies ya’ll! #RBMJHB is just too much!! pic.twitter.com/C5FbNzA8OZ— MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) April 6, 2018
