Thousands gather to bury filmmaker killed while covering Israel-Gaza violence
A 31-year-old popular Gaza filmmaker, Yasser Murtaja, was shot in the lower abdomen by Israeli forces despite wearing a blue-and-white vest with the word “PRESS” emblazoned on the front.
JERUSALEM - Thousands of worshippers have turned out to bury a well-known Gaza filmmaker who was shot on Friday while covering protests on the Israel-Gaza border.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 10 people were killed during clashes between protestors and the Israeli army and more than 1300 injured, 491 of whom were shot with live bullets.
The Israeli Defence Forces disputes the figures.
Early on Saturday morning, two Palestinians died from injuries sustained in Friday's protest on the Israel-Gaza border fence
One of them, a 31-year-old popular Gaza filmmaker, Yasser Murtaja, was shot in the lower abdomen by Israeli forces despite wearing a blue-and-white vest with the word “PRESS” emblazoned on the front.
He was one of six Palestinian journalists wounded by the Israeli army yesterday, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.
While the others have been released from hospital with minor injuries, there is one more journalist who will be operated on later on Saturday but he is not in a life-threatening situation.
The Israeli army insists it carefully targets those it shoots and has not yet provided comment as to how six journalists were injured.
The army says it thwarted multiple efforts by protestors to breach the border fence and says its troops were fired at with molotov cocktails and explosive devices.
Tensions continue to climb between the sides as each blames the other for the continuing violence as Palestinians mark six weeks of protests and demonstrations against the Israeli occupation.
