Sisulu meets Lesotho King in bid to smooth ruffled feathers

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised for the way King Letsie III was detained at the Maseru Bridge Border last January.

PRETORIA - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu travelled to Lesotho to smooth things over after King Letsie III was mistreated by South African officials at the border with his mountain kingdom.

Sisulu has apologised for the way the king was detained as he was returning from his holiday last January.

Sisulu has gone to great pains to smooth ruffled feathers in Lesotho.

At the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers meeting she chaired in Pretoria in March, she apologised for the way King Letsie III was detained at the South African border post.

She made a trip to Maseru on Friday to repeat her official concretion, taking Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba with her to underline the point.

The king who’s officially expressed his anger at the way he was treated appears to have accepted Sisulu’s apology and posed smiling for pictures with her.