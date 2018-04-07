Schoenmaker adds another gold for Team SA

Tatjana Schoenmaker's win is the third gold medal in the pool for Team SA's and takes the country's gold medal tally to four overall.

CAPE TOWN - Tatjana Schoenmaker set an African record in the Women's 200m Breaststroke final on her way to a gold medal finish at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Schoenmaker won her final in a time of 2 minutes 22.02 seconds. She beat England's Molly Renshaw (2:23.28) and Wales' Chloe Tutton (2:23.42). The two other South Africans swimming in the final, Emily Visagie and Kaylene Corbett, finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Her win is the third gold medal in the pool for Team SA's and takes the country's gold medal tally to four, and seven overall, with three bronze medals.

Earlier today, Chad le Clos set a new Commonwealth Games record in the 200m Butterfly final on his way to a gold medal finish in the event. He won the final in a time of 1 minute 54 seconds, lowering the mark of 1 minute 55.07 seconds that he set at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

It is Le Clos's second gold medal at the Games, after he won gold in the Men's 50m Butterfly event.

Cameron van der Burgh bagged the bronze medal in the Men's 100m Breaststroke on Saturday, while weightlifter Mona Pretorius picked up the bronze medal in the women's 63kg category earlier in the day.