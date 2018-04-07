SAHRC welcomes hate speech settlement agreement signed by Masina
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina was accused of hate speech towards white people during an address to commemorate the late SACP leader Chris Hani in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has welcomed the settlement agreement signed by Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and complainants following hate speech allegations brought against him.
Masina was accused of hate speech towards white people during an address to commemorate the late SACP leader Chris Hani in 2017.
The mayor warned white South Africans to be careful, saying anyone who stands in the way of social cohesion in the country will be crushed.
He was cleared and found innocent by the commission after clarifying his utterances ending mediation process by the commission.
The commission’s provincial manager Buang Jones says people should use the Chapter 9 institutions to resolve such complaints.
“Based on the assessment we conducted, the utterances made do not amount to hate speech. Hence, we determined the best way to resolve this is to give a mediation process in order to allow the mayor to explain his utterances and the complainant accepted.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.