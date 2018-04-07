SAHRC welcomes hate speech settlement agreement signed by Masina

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina was accused of hate speech towards white people during an address to commemorate the late SACP leader Chris Hani in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has welcomed the settlement agreement signed by Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and complainants following hate speech allegations brought against him.

The mayor warned white South Africans to be careful, saying anyone who stands in the way of social cohesion in the country will be crushed.

He was cleared and found innocent by the commission after clarifying his utterances ending mediation process by the commission.

The commission’s provincial manager Buang Jones says people should use the Chapter 9 institutions to resolve such complaints.

“Based on the assessment we conducted, the utterances made do not amount to hate speech. Hence, we determined the best way to resolve this is to give a mediation process in order to allow the mayor to explain his utterances and the complainant accepted.”