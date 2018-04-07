Saccawu: Kettle assault incident won’t be dealt with lightly
The union has condemned how Fortune Moyo had a boiling kettle thrown at him allegedly by the owner of Rodizio Brazilian Joss da Costa while on duty in March.
JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) says it will discuss an incident of assault at a Fourways restaurant with its bargaining council next week.
The union has condemned how Fortune Moyo, a cleaner at Rodizio Brazilian, had a boiling kettle thrown at him allegedly by the owner Joss da Costa while on duty in March.
Da Costa has denied doing this intentionally, saying Moyo happened to be in the way when he threw the kettle to the ground out of anger.
The union’s Steve Majova says this incident is unacceptable and will not be dealt with lightly.
“We’re condemning this type of action. We can’t have people in this day and age who still treat workers in this manner.”
LISTEN: Kettle assault incident was a mistake - Rodizio owner
Meanwhile, Moyo says he is dreading returning to work on Friday after the incident.
He says the Da Costa has since apologised and offered to pay for his medical bill.
Moyo says he is due back at work on Friday morning after the doctor booked him off for over two weeks.
He says he incurred severe wounds to his face and upper body.
Moyo says that he will return to work today only because he needs the income.
