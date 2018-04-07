#RBMJHB: If Oskido was Batman, Dr Moruti would be Robin

Oskido and Dr Moruti showed off their love for music when they took to the stage at the Red Bull Music Festival on Friday night at the Republic of 94 in Braamfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - You know how every superhero needs a sidekick, someone that they can pass their awesomeness on to but still allow them to flourish on their own?

This is how we see the collaboration between house legend Oskido and an artist by the name of Dr Moruti.

While Oskido, whose real name is Oscar Bonginkosi Mdlongwa, navigated the decks, Sipho Msiza aka Dr Moruti manuvoured his way around the piano and the crowd couldn't have been happier.

Dr Moruti says that he has been in the industry for about nine years.

"I just love music and that's why I find it so easy to produce for almost all genres."

He may have been our 'Robin' on Friday night but he is an artist and a producer in his own right, having released his album Guitar Shadow in 2017 and working with the likes of DJ Zinhle, Black Motion and Donald over the years.

Although Dr Moruti has worked with those big names, it is his bromance with Oskido and the magic they present on stage that won the hearts of many at Republic of 94.

He has hits such as Intoxicated Love, Vangena and Swollen Legs.