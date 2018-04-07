#RBMJHB: If Oskido was Batman, Dr Moruti would be Robin
Oskido and Dr Moruti showed off their love for music when they took to the stage at the Red Bull Music Festival on Friday night at the Republic of 94 in Braamfontein.
JOHANNESBURG - You know how every superhero needs a sidekick, someone that they can pass their awesomeness on to but still allow them to flourish on their own?
This is how we see the collaboration between house legend Oskido and an artist by the name of Dr Moruti.
The pair showed off their love for music when they took to the stage at the Red Bull Music Festival on Friday night at the Republic of 94 in Braamfontein.
While Oskido, whose real name is Oscar Bonginkosi Mdlongwa, navigated the decks, Sipho Msiza aka Dr Moruti manuvoured his way around the piano and the crowd couldn't have been happier.
Dr Moruti says that he has been in the industry for about nine years.
"I just love music and that's why I find it so easy to produce for almost all genres."
The guy on the keyboard though... Magical! #RedBullMusic #RMBJHB pic.twitter.com/RpLgcUEHl4— Winnie Theletsane (@Lady_winnieT) April 6, 2018
If @OskidoIBelieve was Batman, the guy on the keyboard would be Robin. #RBMJHB #RedBullMusic @RedBullZA pic.twitter.com/TR2ZqpJikw— Winnie Theletsane (@Lady_winnieT) April 6, 2018
That moment when @OskidoIBelieve gives a shoutout to Mama Winnie. #RBMJHB #RedBullMusic @RedBullZA @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/Nf4ZWbh0Eh— Winnie Theletsane (@Lady_winnieT) April 6, 2018
He may have been our 'Robin' on Friday night but he is an artist and a producer in his own right, having released his album Guitar Shadow in 2017 and working with the likes of DJ Zinhle, Black Motion and Donald over the years.
Although Dr Moruti has worked with those big names, it is his bromance with Oskido and the magic they present on stage that won the hearts of many at Republic of 94.
He has hits such as Intoxicated Love, Vangena and Swollen Legs.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 April 2018
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger to return home after emergency open heart surgery
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'finalise' divorce
-
Ben Affleck surprises terminally ill ‘Batman’ fan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.