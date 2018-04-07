Ramaphosa: Recognition of Balobedu Queenship restores dignity of community
Addressing the Queenship celebration ceremony in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon President Cyril Ramaphosa has described this as the first Queenship in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recognition of the Balobedu Queenship is the historic restoration of the dignity of the Balobedu community.
He also met queen Masalanabo Modjadji who will be coronated when she turns 18.
He also met queen Masalanabo Modjadji who will be coronated when she turns 18.
The Balobedu Queenship was officially recognised in March 2016 after it was relegated to the chieftaincy by the apartheid government.
President Ramaphosa says queen Modjadji the fifth had suffered persecution from apartheid government because she was a woman but she remained resolute.
“The recognition of Queenship in the country demonstrates the commitment to the principle and value of gender equality as well as the recognition of the leadership role that women play in spheres of life.”
