Ramaphosa joins celebrations for restoration of Balobedu Queenship
The Balobedu Queenship was officially recognised in March 2016 after the Commission on Traditional Leadership Disputes and Claims conducted research on its status following several claims.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently addressing delegates gathered at the Queenship celebration ceremony of the Balobedu rain queen in Limpopo.
Queen Masalanabo Modjadji who will be coronated when she turns 18 will take over from her uncle who stepped in as regent after the death of her mother in 2005.
President Ramaphosa says this is the first queenship in South Africa.
His spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “President Ramaphosa is attending a celebration on the restoration on the Queenship of the Balobedu. He has met with the young queen who will be coronated when she turns 18 but also with the current regent, her uncle and various other dignitaries that are here.”
Ramaphosa has described the Queenship celebration ceremony of Balobedu rain queen as a historic occasion.
“This is a really historic occasion and we are also privileged to have been given the opportunity to participate in such an occasion. As we mark this historic occasion, as we celebrate we also mourn the passing of the mother of the nation, mama Winnie.”
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses celebration of Balobedu Queenship
