Protesting community members barricade roads in Benoni

The police’s Kay Makhubela says authorities are monitoring the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kingsway community in Benoni has barricaded several roads with burning tyres and rocks.

The protest started on Friday demanding better service delivery.

The police’s Kay Makhubela says authorities are monitoring the situation.

“The police have been deployed to make sure that the motorists, as well as the community around the area, are safe. No one has been arrested.”