Police investigate shooting outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home

It's understood a series of gunshots were heard by people gathered in the area on Friday night. No one was injured during the shooting.

ANC NEC members and members of the party's top six arrive at the Soweto home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 5 April 2018 to pay their last respects to the party stalwart. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
ANC NEC members and members of the party's top six arrive at the Soweto home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 5 April 2018 to pay their last respects to the party stalwart. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for criminals responsible for a shooting outside the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home.

It's understood a series of gunshots were heard by people gathered in the area on Friday night.

This week, hundreds of mourners have gathered outside the struggle icon's home after she died on Monday.

The police's Kay Makhubele says no one was injured during the shooting.

“So far a case of discharging a firearm in a residential area was opened. No one has been reported as injured. We are continuing with our investigation.”

