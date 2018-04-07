Police investigate shooting outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
It's understood a series of gunshots were heard by people gathered in the area on Friday night. No one was injured during the shooting.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for criminals responsible for a shooting outside the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home.
It's understood a series of gunshots were heard by people gathered in the area on Friday night.
This week, hundreds of mourners have gathered outside the struggle icon's home after she died on Monday.
The police's Kay Makhubele says no one was injured during the shooting.
“So far a case of discharging a firearm in a residential area was opened. No one has been reported as injured. We are continuing with our investigation.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.