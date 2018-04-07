Police investigate shooting outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home

It's understood a series of gunshots were heard by people gathered in the area on Friday night. No one was injured during the shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for criminals responsible for a shooting outside the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home.

This week, hundreds of mourners have gathered outside the struggle icon's home after she died on Monday.

The police's Kay Makhubele says no one was injured during the shooting.

“So far a case of discharging a firearm in a residential area was opened. No one has been reported as injured. We are continuing with our investigation.”