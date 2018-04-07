Popular Topics
Patriotic Alliance: EFF’s fight to remove Trollip too big for the party to win

The Patriotic Alliance has declared its support for the Democratic Alliance when the motion to have mayor Athol Trollip is set to be voted on in council.

FILE: Mayor Athol Trollip addressing DA supporters outside the Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall on 28 March. Picture: @DAEasternCape/Twitter.
FILE: Mayor Athol Trollip addressing DA supporters outside the Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall on 28 March. Picture: @DAEasternCape/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in Nelson Mandela Bay’s council says it’s highly unlikely mayor Athol Trollip will be booted from his position.

A motion to have Trollip removed has been postponed until Tuesday, as ongoing disruptions during a previous special sitting resulted in the collapse of proceedings.

The Patriotic Alliance has declared its support for the Democratic Alliance when the motion is set to be voted on in council.

The party’s Marlon Daniels says the Economic Freedom Fighters has now taken on a fight that’s too big for the party to win.

“It’s more a matter of pride that stands in Julius Malema’s way. He’s adamant that he doesn’t want to end up with an egg on his face or lose a political fight. He never considered that he cannot do it by himself, he’s not a mighty man in this country.”

