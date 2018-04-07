Off-duty police officer found dead in Mount Frere

The 36-year old sergeant was shot dead in the early hours of Saturday morning in the main street in the town.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in Mount Frere, in the Eastern Cape.

The 36-year old sergeant was shot dead in the early hours of Saturday morning in the main street in the town.

Although he hasn't been identified yet, police say the officer is attached to the Mount Frere South African Police Services Detective Services.

The police's Edith Mjoko said: “An off-duty police officer was found with gunshots in his upper body in the main street of Mount Frere in his vehicle. The motive for the killing is not known yet. No arrested have been made yet.”