No arrests made in connection with fatal Nyanga shooting that killed 4

Four people, including two children, were killed while sitting in a car in the area on Tuesday night.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses community members in Browns Farm Near near Nyanga. The minister visited the area after the death of four people. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses community members in Browns Farm Near near Nyanga. The minister visited the area after the death of four people. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There've been no arrests made yet in connection with the fatal shooting of four people in Browns Farm, near Nyanga.

Four people, including two children, were killed while sitting in a car in the area on Tuesday night.

A fifth victim, who was also in the car, is still in the hospital.

Earlier this week, police minister Bheki Cele who visited the area said the investigation is going well and that arrests were imminent.

Cele revealed the car the suspects had been driving in, had been found, bringing police one step closer to catching the perpetrators.

“There is information we have that we did not have that tells us that we might ne bot very far in finding the perpetrators. The concentration and the focus is to find the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, no one has been caught for a robbery at Newlands Cricket Stadium last weekend.

A group of about 18 people managed to break into the sports venue and fled with various items, including televisions and alcohol.

