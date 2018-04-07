Mashaba: I will make City of Joburg rich with job opportunities

The Democratic Alliance says it wants to bring change to Gauteng and see a DA-led government in place after 2019’s national general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it wants to bring change to Gauteng and see a DA-led government in place after 2019’s national general elections.

The party is holding its federal congress in Tshwane where new leaders will be elected.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will make the City of Johannesburg rich with job opportunities as long as he leads.

“Residents in Johannesburg have waited far too long to receive the basic services needed for a life of dignity. We’re spending R50 million in bringing electricity to Slovo Park informal settlement, and work is underway to upgrade 51 more informal settlements over the next three years.”

What we managed to save versus the spending spree the @MYANC was having with residents money.

The Auditor General Report shows how we put money where it belongs, with the residents. pic.twitter.com/dr6JjI8ekf — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 6, 2018

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says this is just the beginning and the DA will govern other provinces in 2019.

“We will bring a total change in 2019 to the people of Gauteng and South Africa.”

