Mark Lamberti resigns from Eskom board

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board member Mark Lamberti has resigned from the power utility's board.

The Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan confirmed receipt of the resignation.

It was just this week when the Economic Freedom Fighters called for his resignation after the North Gauteng High Court found him guilty of discrimination.

Lamberti, who is chief executive at Imperial, referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

Mark Lamberti told the Public Enterprises Ministry he took the decision as a result of how the High Court ruling unfolded.

The court found that found that Lamberti had wrongfully impaired the dignity of the former Imperial employee by referring to her as a female employment equity candidate.

In his resignation letter, he states that while mistakes were made and important lessons need to be learnt, there were no findings in the judgement of race or gender discrimination against him.

He says there has been a social media frenzy calling for his resignation.

Lamberti says these calls are all being fuelled by political agendas and legally incorrect interpretations of the judgment.

Gordhan has commended Lamberti for resigning.

“Mr Lamberti must be commended for taking the difficult decision to put the interests of Eskom, the board and the country above all else.”

The minister says Lamberti has stated that he cannot accept any compensation from Eskom and will return the fees paid to him as most of the Eskom board’s work to date has been preparatory.