Mark Lamberti resigns from Eskom board
The Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan confirmed receipt of the resignation.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board member Mark Lamberti has resigned from the power utility's board.
The Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan confirmed receipt of the resignation.
It was just this week when the Economic Freedom Fighters called for his resignation after the North Gauteng High Court found him guilty of discrimination.
Lamberti, who is chief executive at Imperial, referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.
Mark Lamberti told the Public Enterprises Ministry he took the decision as a result of how the High Court ruling unfolded.
The court found that found that Lamberti had wrongfully impaired the dignity of the former Imperial employee by referring to her as a female employment equity candidate.
In his resignation letter, he states that while mistakes were made and important lessons need to be learnt, there were no findings in the judgement of race or gender discrimination against him.
He says there has been a social media frenzy calling for his resignation.
Lamberti says these calls are all being fuelled by political agendas and legally incorrect interpretations of the judgment.
Gordhan has commended Lamberti for resigning.
“Mr Lamberti must be commended for taking the difficult decision to put the interests of Eskom, the board and the country above all else.”
The minister says Lamberti has stated that he cannot accept any compensation from Eskom and will return the fees paid to him as most of the Eskom board’s work to date has been preparatory.
Popular in Business
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe Eskom, Transnet
-
Sars says all cryptocurrencies taxable
-
‘Petrol price likely to rise further in coming months’
-
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possible
-
De Beers, Botswana plan to expand Jwaneng diamond mine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.