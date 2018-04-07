Man burnt with boiling water at work says wounds taking longer to heal

JOHANNESBURG - The man who was burnt with boiling water at a Fourways restaurant says he is not sure when he will return to work as his wounds are taking longer to heal.

Fortune Moyo was burnt by water from a boiling kettle thrown by Joss da Costa, the owner of the Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant.

He was accused of eating a leftover sauce.

He was severely burnt in his upper body and face and has opened a case of assault.

Moyo says he’s been away from work for about two weeks since the incident happened as he was nursing his wounds.

He was supposed to go back on Friday but says his wounds are taking longer to heal.

“I’m getting better but it’s still painful, I’m not sure when I’ll return to work.”

Moyo says he’s not sure when he’ll return to work as he’s afraid of what may happen.

He says he’s heard that his boss Da Costa has made threats to fire him once he returns.

Da Costa is currently out on bail as he faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He’s due back in court in May.

