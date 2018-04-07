Man burnt with boiling water at work says wounds taking longer to heal
Fortune Moyo says he’s been away from work for about two weeks since the incident happened as he was nursing his wounds.
JOHANNESBURG - The man who was burnt with boiling water at a Fourways restaurant says he is not sure when he will return to work as his wounds are taking longer to heal.
Fortune Moyo was burnt by water from a boiling kettle thrown by Joss da Costa, the owner of the Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant.
He was accused of eating a leftover sauce.
He was severely burnt in his upper body and face and has opened a case of assault.
Moyo says he’s been away from work for about two weeks since the incident happened as he was nursing his wounds.
He was supposed to go back on Friday but says his wounds are taking longer to heal.
“I’m getting better but it’s still painful, I’m not sure when I’ll return to work.”
Moyo says he’s not sure when he’ll return to work as he’s afraid of what may happen.
He says he’s heard that his boss Da Costa has made threats to fire him once he returns.
Da Costa is currently out on bail as he faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He’s due back in court in May.
LISTEN: Kettle assault incident was a mistake - Rodizio owner
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.