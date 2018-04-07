Malema: White people in SA must share the land

EFF leader Julius Malema urged supporters to occupy land saying it is rightfully theirs.

GEORGE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says white people have a place and a role to play in South Africa but must share the land.

Malema addressed supporters at the EFF's land expropriation without compensation rally in George on Friday at the Thembalethu Sports Stadium.

Malema urged supporters to occupy land saying it is rightfully theirs.

Malema told supporters gathered in their numbers not to be deterred by law enforcement officials who remove them when occupying the land.

“If the police come to take your material tell them ‘you can take it, I’m coming back tomorrow’.”

He says the EFF is not trying to drive white people away but rather calling for equality.

“When I say we want the land, they accuse me of not liking white people. They are deliberately lying and distorting what the EFF is saying.”

Malema says his issue is with white supremacists and not white people in general.

WATCH: There’s nothing wrong with occupying land - Julius Malema