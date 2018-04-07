Malema accuses #WinnieMandela’s critics of double standards
Julius Malema paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, saying she did what many men in the struggle did in fighting the apartheid system yet they aren’t criticised.
GEORGE – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s critics of patriarchy and double standards.
Malema addressed supporters at the EFFs Land Expropriation without Compensation rally on Friday at the Thembalethu Stadium in George.
Malema urged supporters to occupy land saying it is rightfully theirs.
CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the #LandExpropriationRally in George, Western Cape to mark the 366th Anniversary of the arrrival of land thieve Jan Van Riebeeck this afternoon pic.twitter.com/LhkaDKW4jX— #RIPWinnieMandela (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 6, 2018
Malema paid tribute to struggle stalwart Madikizela-Mandela, saying she did what many men in the struggle did in fighting the apartheid system yet they aren’t criticised.
He says Madikizela-Mandela’s personal has been criticized yet many male leaders in the struggle had extramarital affairs but have not been criticized because they've been protected by patriarchy.
“When it’s a man sleeps around it’s understandable, but when it’s a woman does it… she’s useless, she can’t be a leader, she’s hurt Nelson Mandela. What about MaKhumalo?”
Malema again reminded supporters that Madikizela-Mandela’s was not found guilty of killing Stompie Seipei.
WATCH: Winnie Mandela was the president we did not have
