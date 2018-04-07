Popular Topics
Malema accuses #WinnieMandela’s critics of double standards

Julius Malema paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, saying she did what many men in the struggle did in fighting the apartheid system yet they aren’t criticised.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressing supporters in George on 6 April 2018. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressing supporters in George on 6 April 2018. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
2 hours ago

GEORGE – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s critics of patriarchy and double standards.

Malema addressed supporters at the EFFs Land Expropriation without Compensation rally on Friday at the Thembalethu Stadium in George.

Malema urged supporters to occupy land saying it is rightfully theirs.

Malema paid tribute to struggle stalwart Madikizela-Mandela, saying she did what many men in the struggle did in fighting the apartheid system yet they aren’t criticised.

He says Madikizela-Mandela’s personal has been criticized yet many male leaders in the struggle had extramarital affairs but have not been criticized because they've been protected by patriarchy.

“When it’s a man sleeps around it’s understandable, but when it’s a woman does it… she’s useless, she can’t be a leader, she’s hurt Nelson Mandela. What about MaKhumalo?”

Malema again reminded supporters that Madikizela-Mandela’s was not found guilty of killing Stompie Seipei.

WATCH: Winnie Mandela was the president we did not have

