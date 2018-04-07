Maimane: ANC has never been so scared of DA

The party is holding its elective congress in Tshwane with the DA aiming to govern Gauteng in the next few years.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC) has never been so scared of the DA now that the ANC is the opposition in some cities.

Members will later Saturday afternoon go into sessions to debate policies around job creation and land reform.

As the da aims to govern more cities and provinces after the 2019 general elections, Maimane says the party needs to stay humble.

“But Democrats it’s a privilege to lead, it’s a privilege to serve in government and we dare never lead with any form of arrogance we ought to humble ourselves and say we are here to serve the people of South Africa.”

Speaking over a loud cheering by delegates, Maimane recognised that the 2019 elections will be tough.

“There’ll be many battles, there’ll be many insults. They will say many things about us because they are nervous they are seeing that we are winning the battle of ideas.”

Maimane was motivated by party members, saying their party is the only one which still honours certain values.

#DACongress Maimane: Our opponents are so scared, because now they know how it feels to be the opposition. We need to humble ourselves. We dare not be arrogant. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2018