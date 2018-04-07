Land ownership, SOEs to dominate DA congress

DA chief whip and Federal Council member John Steenhuisen says the organisation is prepared for some robust debate.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will hold its biggest ever congress with an agenda that will see the party discuss thorny issues of land ownership, transformation and the private ownership of state-owned enterprises.

The party’s Federal Council met on Friday in preparation for the highly anticipated congress taking place in Tshwane on Saturday.

Diversity in the party has dominated headlines in the run-up to the Congress, but delegates will discuss other pertinent issues affecting South Africa when it chooses over various policy proposals.

“Issues like diversity clause which has been an area of much debate in the DA will obviously be fine-tuned, compromises will be sorted so that we’re able to put forward a resolution.”

The congress will happen in Tshwane, a capital that holds a symbolic message of the DA’s intention of becoming a party of national government.

Some other key policy proposals on the agenda include slimming down the size of the Cabinet.

The party also wants the removal of value-added tax on sanitary products for women and a progressive double increase of the social grant.