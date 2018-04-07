John Krasinki says making latest movie was challenge for him and Emily Blunt

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt worked together for the first time on the horror film, 'A Quiet Place’, which is currently on the cinema circuit.

NEW York- Actor John Krasinski has told Eyewitness News it was a challenge to make his latest film because it touched a nerve for him and his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

Krasinski stars and directs the film that touches on a fear both he and Blunt share.

He said: “Not being able to protect your kids, that’s my biggest fear and I know that’s Emily’s biggest fear and so it borough a whole lot to this movie because we were not playing with things that weren’t fake. We were playing with things are very real of will you be there to help your kids, can you keep them safe from all these other things?”

The film has been winning over audiences through scaring them with monsters who are attracted to sound.

Krasinski also co-wrote the script.