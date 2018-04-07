Highlands Park guarantee Premiership football next season

The Johannesburg side beat TUKS 2-0 and sealed their league victory and their place in the ABSA Premiership season with four games to spare.

JOHANNESBURG - Highlands Park will contend in the ABSA Premiership in the 2018/19 season following a successful league campaign.

The Johannesburg side beat TUKS 2-0 and sealed their league victory and their place in the ABSA Premiership season with four games to spare.

In their run in to the league victory, their last three victories included a 3-0 win over Witbank Spurs, a 7-1 win over Mbombela United and a 4-1 win over Milano United.

The season comes to an end on 6 May.