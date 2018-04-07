Former ambassador to Nigeria George Nene has died
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has extended her condolences and those of the Dirco family to the family and friends of Nene.
JOHANNESBURG - Former ambassador to Nigeria and Switzerland George Nene has died.
Nene, who died on Friday, worked for the International Relations Department since 1994.
He retired from the department two years ago.
In a statement, Minister Sisulu said ambassador Nene ranks among the top diplomats the African National Congress (ANC) and the Government of South Africa ever deployed across the world.
In a statement, Minister Sisulu said ambassador Nene ranks among the top diplomats the African National Congress (ANC) and the Government of South Africa ever deployed across the world.
“South Africans must celebrate the contribution ambassador Nene made to the fight against apartheid and his role in the development of our relations with various countries across the world. We have lost one of our best diplomats at a time when we still need their experience and wisdom,” said Sisulu.
Nene was the chairperson of the South African Association of Former Ambassadors, South Africa’s first High Commissioner to Nigeria; former Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations in Geneva; former Deputy Director- General Multilateral (Dirco).
Details of the memorial service and funeral will be communicated during the week.
