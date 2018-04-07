Popular Topics
Firefighters battle blaze on Table Mountain slopes

City officials are currently on the scene trying to water bomb the fire from the air as it is not currently accessible to firefighters.

Firefighters on Saturday 17 March 2018 battled a blaze on Table Mountain. Picture: Twitter/@wo_fire
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A fire has broken out on the slopes of Table Mountain.

It's understood the blaze is in the vicinity of Rhodes Memorial.

City officials are currently on the scene trying to water bomb the fire from the air as it is not currently accessible to firefighters.

The city's fire and rescue Theo Lane said: “The mountain on the upper slopes of the mountain above De Wall drive in the vicinity of Rhodes Memorial and at the moment we have got two fire engines and a water tanker on the scene.”

This week an arsonist was arrested shortly after fire crews were deployed to extinguish another blaze on the mountain.

Yumbu Barnard Ndamdele appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday. The matter was postponed to next Thursday for bail information.

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs

