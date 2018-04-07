EFF to host memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the party has taken a decision to hold the event in Brandfort because that’s where Madikizela-Mandela was isolated under house arrest.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the party will hold an official memorial service to celebrate the life of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State on Wednesday.
This is the same day which the official memorial service is scheduled to take place in Soweto.
He says the move is also to thank the forgotten people of the town who welcomed and embraced her during the apartheid era.
“The purpose is to go and thank the people of Brandfort for having been that pillar of strength when mama was isolated. They thought they were isolating her but the people of Brandfort welcomed here and embraced her. We are very happy with the role they played in protecting mama, in moulding her and making her the person she was.”
EFF will host a Memorial Service in honor of Mama #WinnieMandela under the following details;— #RIPWinnieMandela (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 7, 2018
Date: 11 April, 2018
Time: 12h00
Venue: Majwemasweu Stadium, Deeplevel, Brandfort pic.twitter.com/gPcO8kK745
