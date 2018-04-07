EFF in Joburg welcomes decision to insource Jozi@Work, contract workers
The red berets say this is a milestone achievement because of the EFF’s consistency with its 2016 municipal manifesto to eradicate job casualisation and exploitation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg has welcomed the announcement by Pikitup management to insource 1,400 Jozi@Work and contract workers to the city’s payroll.
It also tabled a motion to insource all contract workers in the City of Johannesburg which was adopted by council.
The red berets say this will see insourced employees increasing their earnings as casual workers from R2,200 to R6,000 a month as permanent employees of Pikitup.
The EFF’s Musa Novela said: “These are implementations of resolutions that came about because of the motion that was proposed by the EFF that all contracted employees in the City of Johannesburg should be employed on a permanent basis with benefits.”
Following a successful meeting held with SAMWU, IMATU & Pikitup management, it was decided that some former contract workers & some former Jozi@Work employees will be permanently insourced by the City.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 5, 2018
These employees will see their earnings increase from R2200 to R6000 per month pic.twitter.com/QoR7FfHMz1
